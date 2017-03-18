Ryan Braun ($20,000,000 Salary This Season): "We don't get paid by the hour"

Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers outfield who will make $20,000,000 this season, is quite upset with the length of Spring Training. Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder who was suspended 65 games for PEDs in 2013, wants people to understand that his time is money and baseball players don’t get paid by the hour. He’s serious. He’s not kidding.

More gold from Ryan Braun on the Spring Training-is-too-long front: pic.twitter.com/mTMPO5tT7f — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 16, 2017

It’s true. Baseball players don’t get paid by the hour, but they are paid really f—ing handsomely. Especially former All-Stars who may have used PEDs to earn giant contracts. You know, like Ryan Braun.

Ryan Braun works on salary which means he should have to work however many hours necessary to complete his job in exchange for his $20,000,000. Unless you’re suspended or injured. Braun, who doesn’t get paid by the hour, has averaged 136.6 games played over the last three seasons. So he’s missing 20+ games a year. Presumably, he still gets paid for those games. Ryan Braun has played in four Spring Training games so far this year. According to the Brewers’ website, it looks like the Brewers have already played more than 15 games this Spring.

For fun, let’s figure out what Ryan Braun’s hourly wage would be if he actually did play all 162 games (which he never has at any point in his career). Assuming each regular season MLB game lasts an average of 3 hours then Braun’s hourly wage is $41,152. More if you count all those days off he’ll take this season. Even if you factor in non-game time he has to be at the park he’s still making way more in a day than most people do in a year.

I guess my point is there’s really no scenario in which these comments from Ryan Braun don’t make him sound like a brat. I’m serious. I’m not kidding.