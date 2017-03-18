Verne Lundquist Hit in the Face With Basketball During March Madness

Verne Lundquist is working March Madness for the millionth consecutive year, despite the fact that he just retired. Well, you hang around basketball courts long enough and eventually you end up getting hit in the face with a basketball. During warm-ups before the Notre Dame – West Virginia game a ball bounced over to the announcers table and hit Uncle Verne in the face. The offending player immediately came over to apologize and everyone shared a laugh.