VIDEO: Geno Auriemma Spoke at Length About the Importance of Body Language

Geno Auriemma offered some extended thoughts on the importance of body language after UConn crushed Albany in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. It was the type of monologue that might cause a person to roll their eyes if it were coming from some curmudgeon at the bar. It carries a bit more weight, however, when the source is a Hall of Fame coach who has been on the job since the late-1970s.

Auriemma’s comments are a good reminder that there’s oftentimes some worthwhile advice in statements dismissed as attacks on younger generations. His basic point about positive body language is that a good teammate is unselfish and celebrates in the success of others — which is very hard to mount an argument against.

I wonder how many people were open to hearing that point or if they just tuned out when it became clear he was saying something negative about younger players. Not dismissing criticism from elders out of hand is another difficult thing to get us Millennials to do.