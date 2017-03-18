VIDEO: Rickie Fowler Almost Holed Out from the Water at Bay Hill

Plenty of players have hit shots from the water during PGA Tour events, but how many have holed them?

Rickie Fowler nearly did just that on Saturday during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Fowler’s third shot on the par-4 11th hole found the water next to the green. Fowler rolled up his pants, stepped into the lake, and proceeded to hit the pin.

The 28-year-old Fowler turned in a spectacular round of seven-under to get back into contention just four strokes behind the leader Charlie Hoffman.

Fowler’s luck from the water was slightly better than what Henrik Stenson experienced during the second round on his way to a missed cut.