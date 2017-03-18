Virginia's Offense Was Laughably Bad Against Florida

Virginia was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in a 65-39 loss to Florida in the second round. Yeah, you read that right, in 40 minutes of modern college basketball, the Cavaliers finished with just 39 points. When you look inside the numbers things get even worse.

Tony Bennett’s squad got just 20 points from its starters. I’ll repeat that: an ACC team that won 23 games this season got just 20 points from its five best players. Center Jack Salt had eight, while guards London Perrantes and Darius Thompson each had six.

The Cavaliers’ offensive efficiency rating was a brutal 64.1. Florida’s was 104.5.

As a team, the Cavs shot 29.6 percent from the field (16 for 54) and 6.7 percent from 3-point range (1 for 15).

As a team, Virginia’s effective field goal percentage was a disastrous 30.6.

Virginia had eight total assists and 11 turnovers.

The Cavaliers only got to the free throw line seven times (they made six), and they had a free throw rate of just 13.0.

Only Salt and Jarred Reuter (who only played five minutes) had a positive “overall rating,” everyone else was in negative numbers.

So all-in-all it was an absolutely brutal night for Tony Bennett’s team and their mover-blocker offense.