Nigel Hayes hit a layup with 11.4 seconds remaining and Vitto Brown stole the ball from Josh Hart on the other end as Wisconsin knocked off Villanova, 65-62.

This is the fourth consecutive Sweet 16 for the Badgers, who are clearly capable of another Final Four run despite their No. 8 seed. Villanova’s bid to repeat as champion came to an end at the hands of a very experienced and dangerous club.

Definitely one of the tournament’s better games to date.