Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. Says Kentucky is "Nothing Special"

Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. was asked about the Shockers’ next opponent. He responded as you’d expect any confident young athlete to respond — by saying his team isn’t afraid of any team on the planet. He may have made a misstep, however, by categorizing Kentucky as “nothing special” and promised to shut down Bam Adebayo.

Those are the kind of statements that come back to haunt players. Ask Daxter Miles and West Virginia how that went back in 2015.

Willis, a junior transfer, averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds this year. He scored four points in 14 minutes of action during Wichita State’s victory over Dayton.