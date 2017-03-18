Young Northwestern Fan Gets Emotional Over Foul Call

It’s tough being a fan of Northwestern today, as the Wildcats are in a spirited battle with Gonzaga in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament. A young Northwestern fan perfectly encapsulated that, by showing an unbelievable amount of emotion as he reacted to a foul call against his beloved team midway through the second half.

Check it out:

That young man became an immediate sensation as CBS continued to show him reacting to every big play.

Congratulations son, you’re famous. Oh, and you’re also going to be a meme for the next five to 10 years.