Adam Hadwin Robbed of a Hole in One at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Adam Hadwin came as close to making a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th at Bay Hill as one could possibly come. Hadwin’s five iron was dead on line and his ball rolled up, hit the pin, and unluckily bounced about six inches to the right.

