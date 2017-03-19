GGG Defeats Daniel Jacobs By Unanimous Decision

Gennady Golovkin defeated Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden by unanimous decision to retain the unified middleweight title. GGG entered the evening 36-0, having won 33 straight fights by knockout. Jacobs gave him a hell of a fight.

Because the match was so close, and GGG did notch the only knockdown of the fight, it may be a stretch to say this was a controversial decision. Nevertheless, a rematch should be in order.

After the fight, GGG affirmed Max Kellerman’s question that he would like to face Canelo Alvarez next, but did say he would be willing to give Jacobs a rematch down the road. Jacobs, a cancer survivor, believed he won the fight.

Per Vegas Insider, Jacobs was a +525 underdog, and GGG a -750 favorite.