Gregg Marshall's Wife Lynn Reportedly "Asked to Leave" Seats After Game By Security Guard

Earlier today, we wrote that a Kentucky Sports Radio writer said that the NCAA forced him to delete a video that he had tweeted of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall’s wife Lynn’s behavior in the stands. The video has since been re-uploaded, and while it did show her to be very animated, there was nothing in the snippet that was inappropriate behavior.

Later, the AP reported that Lynn Marshall was “asked to leave” the lower bowl by a security guard right after Wichita State lost the second round NCAA Tournament matchup to Kentucky because she was “loudly cursing”:

Lynn Marshall remained in the stands about 10 minutes after the final buzzer. She at first consoled fans and family members of the team’s players. But then she started shouting loudly about the calls made during the game. Eventually, the people around coaxed her to leave and the police officer followed.

According to the report, she returned to the playing level for her husband’s press conference. The AP added:

NCAA spokesman David Worlock says it is standard procedure for the wife of a coach to be escorted to the press conference but it is usually done by school officials.

A Wichita State spokesman told the AP that they were unaware of the incident and declined comment.