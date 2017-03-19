NCAAB USA Today Sports

John Beilein Brought Out A Super Soaker For Michigan's Win Celebration

Michigan upset Louisville 73-69 to reach the Sweet 16. John Beilein brought in the super soaker for the post-game celebration. Alas, it was no match for the open water bottles.

