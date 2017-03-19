Kentucky Sports Radio Writer Says NCAA Made Him Delete Video of Gregg Marshall's Wife's Behavior

Kentucky and Wichita State played a heated matchup this afternoon for a berth in next weekend’s Sweet 16. By multiple accounts, WSU coach Gregg Marshall’s wife, Lynn, was profoundly animated in her fanhood.

Drew Franklin, a writer for the popular Kentucky fan site Kentucky Sports Radio, tweeted a since-deleted video of her saying she was “LIT.” Franklin wrote on the site:

Someone from the NCAA came and got my name and told me I could no longer tweet about her because “it made her upset.” I guess it didn’t make anyone else upset when she told Malik Monk to get in the weight room or told Isaiah Briscoe to buy some bigger shorts or told Calipari to “shut the f-ck up” or told Roger Ayers he is garbage or any of the other classy things she yelled between F-bombs. The poor security guard made multiple attempts to calm her down before calling for help and then deciding “we have to be delicate because she is the coach’s wife.”

As an explanation for why he deleted the video, Franklin tweeted that “NCAA guys stood over me and made me delete the tweet. I’m sure they’re reading this. I plan to tweet it again as soon as I leave here.”

As noted by The Spun, Kennedy Hardman, a reporter for the ABC affiliate WTVQ in Lexington, tweeted a series of observations about Ms. Marshall’s behavior, including a video:

Gregg Marshall's wife is the drunkest individual at Bankers Life… just said "Come On, Let's F@&k some S@$T Up" 😳 — Kennedy Hardman (@kennedy_hardman) March 19, 2017

Live look at Gregg Marshall's wife. Shockers hit a three. Climbs on a chair and waves her shirt up and down. #DrunkMomProbz pic.twitter.com/bNlJ1UXIVB — Kennedy Hardman (@kennedy_hardman) March 19, 2017

They're trying to kick out Gregg Marshall's wife… security says "since it's the Head Coach's wife we have to be delicate" — Kennedy Hardman (@kennedy_hardman) March 19, 2017

Wichita Eagle photographer Travis Heying shared some fun photos of prominent college basketball journalists in her vicinity:

Hey @ESPNAndyKatz, how did you enjoy Lynn Marshall's company for 40 minutes? pic.twitter.com/jnjddY7dTT — Travis Heying (@travisheying) March 18, 2017

Hey @YahooForde, how did you enjoy Lynn Marshall's company for 40 minutes? pic.twitter.com/JEX6XGo7UH — Travis Heying (@travisheying) March 19, 2017

We will update this story if there are any further developments.