never not sleepy A post shared by Mallory Edens (@mallory_edens) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens and former NBA Lottery sensation, is on spring break in the Bahamas. It seems as though she’s having a relaxing time, as one does.

fell asleep in the sun πŸ™ˆπŸ˜³ #oooops A post shared by Mallory Edens (@mallory_edens) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Given her relaxed appearance, it’s possible Edens has been enjoying her vacation rather than diligently following her bracket. Maryland in the Final Four didn’t work out so well.