VIDEO: Destiny Slocum Hit Overhead Buzzer-Beater From Opposite Side Of The Court

The best buzzer beater of March Madness thus far did not happen in the men’s tournament. Maryland’s Destiny Slocum hit an overhead shot from near the opposite free-throw line to beat the buzzer at halftime. Incredible. Didn’t even need the backboard.
Latest Leads
8m
24m
Pickup Truck Protesters Flying Confederate Flag Outside NCAA Tournament
The NCAA is back in South Carolina.
2hr
Mallory Edens Seems To Be Enjoying the Sun On Spring Break
Doesn’t look like she is keeping tabs on her bracket.
2hr
John Beilein Brought Out A Super Soaker For Michigan's Win Celebration
Michigan’s run continues.
3hr
4hr
Just Knock it Off with the Whole 'Coach in Waiting' Thing
The idea of a “coach in waiting,” i.e., that there is a presumptive heir already in place for when the old man has finally had (…)
6hr
Good Luck to Him, Brad Underwood is Chasing the Money
The very good Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City has today delivered the cold stark reality of the situation, which is that (…)
7hr
For Goodness Sake, the Baylor Women Won by 89 Points
The Baylor women’s basketball team beat Texas Southern 119-30 on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was a farcical (…)
16hr
GGG Defeats Daniel Jacobs By Unanimous Decision
Hell of a fight.
Comments