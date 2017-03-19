NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Destiny Slocum Hit Overhead Buzzer-Beater From Opposite Side Of The Court

VIDEO: Destiny Slocum Hit Overhead Buzzer-Beater From Opposite Side Of The Court

NCAAB

VIDEO: Destiny Slocum Hit Overhead Buzzer-Beater From Opposite Side Of The Court

The best buzzer beater of March Madness thus far did not happen in the men’s tournament. Maryland’s Destiny Slocum hit an overhead shot from near the opposite free-throw line to beat the buzzer at halftime. Incredible. Didn’t even need the backboard.

, NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home