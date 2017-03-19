Golf USA Today Sports

WATCH: Zach Johnson Banked in a Birdie Shot Off of Byeong Hun An's Ball at Bay Hill

Zach Johnson channeled March Madness during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with this second shot from a bunker on the par-3 17th that banked in off Byeong Hun An’s ball.

That’s a birdie for Johnson. An got to return his ball to its original position.

