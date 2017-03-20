Bronson Arroyo is Making a Comeback to Another Decade

Bronson Arroyo is attempting a comeback with the Cincinnati Reds this year. Arroyo, 40, hasn’t pitched in a Major League Baseball game since he was an Arizona Diamond back on June 15, 2014. He’s missed the last two seasons with elbow and shoulder injuries. Over the weekend Arroyo was on the mound when he was hit in the face by a catcher throwing to second base. He left the game, but his comeback appears to still be on schedule.

FOX Sports Ohio caught up with Arroyo last week and it turns out he loves using “vintage” things. Like old Kenny Lofton cleats that he has to glue a larger Nike symbol on and a glove that is nearly as old as some of the kids in the Reds’ farm system.

He also still uses a flip phone and can no-look text like Matt Damon in The Departed. Released in 2006, The Departed is the newest thing mentioned in this post.

To prove it, here’s a picture of Arroyo playing guitar on Cold Pizza in 2005. What a moment in time.