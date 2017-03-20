Roundup: Cockfighting in Detroit; Katy Perry More Than Kissed a Girl & Twins Sneak Out of Their Crib and Party

Rachel Cook, a popular figure on Instagram … RIP Chuck Berry, who died at the age of 90 … “Do you know this man? Dine-and-dash dater strikes again in Los Angeles” … great video of an eagle taking out a drone … awesome video of 2-year old twins climbing out of their crib and having fun … 26 things you didn’t know about Us Weekly, which was just sold by Wenner Media … waiter in Orange County fired for asking a customer for proof of “residency” … RIP Jimmy Breslin, the great longtime newspaper columnist … Katy Perry did more than “kiss a girl,” she says … the President of Uber has quit after less than a year … “Authorities raid cockfighting operation in southwest Detroit” … Beauty and the Beast had a monster opening weekend at the box office …

The NCAA Tournament doesn’t need Cinderella. Ratings were up. Also, the NFL media’s disconnect with NFL teams on Colin Kaepernick, and the latest on Tony Romo and the Texans. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Dwight Clark, the former 49ers receiver, announces he has ALS. [Debartolo Holdings]

Washington made a surprise coaching hire: Mike Hopkins, the longtime Syracuse assistant coach. [SI.com]

Are nights off hurting LeBron’s MVP chances? It’s not like he cares. It’s about rings, not MVPs. [Cleveland.com]

Remember the name Rashan Gary of Michigan. The former #1 recruit in the country will be a star on Jim Harbaugh’s defense next year. [Fox Sports]

Boise State athletes talk about how they use their stipend. [Statesman]

Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner, was hanging out on Air Force One this weekend. [Boston Globe]

The Pop-Kawhi relationship is so good.

Caleb Swanigan was very good against Iowa State. In case you missed it Saturday night.