FBI Director James Comey Hates The New England Patriots

James Comey was in the middle of what may have been the most important Congressional hearing of his life on Monday, but that didn’t stop him from getting in a very public dig at an NFL team he dislikes. The FBI Director let go with his hatred of the New England Patriots on national television while attempting to explain why the Russians wanted Hillary Clinton to lose the presidential election.

That’s some bold fandom.

Check it out:

FBI Director Comey: “I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play, I’d like them to lose.” pic.twitter.com/l2wE63IzpF — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017

Football fan first, FBI Director second. That is some true, deep animosity from an avowed New York Giants fan. Taking a shot at the Patriots in the middle of a hearing concerning Russia’s attempts to subvert our very democracy. Damn man, that’s dedication.

Comey, a native of Yonkers, didn’t let the committee know his feelings on the Boston Red Sox but I’m fairly sure we already know where he stands.