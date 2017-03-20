Grayson Murray Asks Lindsey Pelas to Caddy at Masters Par 3 Contest Should He Win Houston Open

PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray now has a little motivation to win next week and earn himself a spot in the Masters. Murray, who has appeared on this site for calling out Bryson DeChambeau after he withdrew from the Genesis Open and also calling out his PGA Tour peers for being boring on social media, asked model Lindsey Pelas via Twitter to be his caddy in the par-3 contest at Augusta.
She agreed.
The 23-year-old Murray has missed five straight cuts and has only made four cuts in 11 events this season, but you never know.
Comments