Grayson Murray Asks Lindsey Pelas to Caddy at Masters Par 3 Contest Should He Win Houston Open

By: The Big Lead Staff | 10 minutes ago

PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray now has a little motivation to win next week and earn himself a spot in the Masters. Murray, who has appeared on this site for calling out Bryson DeChambeau after he withdrew from the Genesis Open and also calling out his PGA Tour peers for being boring on social media, asked model Lindsey Pelas via Twitter to be his caddy in the par-3 contest at Augusta.

Hey @LindseyPelas if I win next week in Houston will you be my caddy in the par 3 tournament at The Masters? — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017

She agreed.

Ayyyy! Looks like I got some motivation now! https://t.co/PDV5NaIEUC — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017

The 23-year-old Murray has missed five straight cuts and has only made four cuts in 11 events this season, but you never know.

Missing the sun and my 🐶 dog son. LA see you soon ✈️ A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Goodnight babies 😏 📷 @marcushyde A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:48am PDT