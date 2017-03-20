I'd Be Flabbergasted if Marshawn Lynch Is Actually Any Good for the Raiders

Various reports indicate that Marshawn Lynch will come out of retirement, obtain his release from the Seahawks, and sign with the Raiders.

This is the prerogative of all interests involved, but it is baffling that Oakland management would think that Lynch is a more preferable option to, say, a mid-round draft pick.

Lynch was last seen in 2015. Two weeks into the season, he tweaked his hamstring. In Week 3, he had five carries for 14 yards, and then missed the next two weeks. After returning, he played three full games and then suffered a sports hernia in the fourth, missing the rest of the year and then announcing his retirement during the Super Bowl.

All in all, Lynch averaged 3.8 yards per carry in 2015, his lowest total since the 2010 season by a pretty fair amount. He will be 31 years old in April. As imposing a physical marvel as he once was, it’s very difficult to imagine that he will find the fountain of youth and sustain it for a whole NFL season.

Like with Adrian Peterson, it doesn’t make much sense for a team to pay him more than a rookie when there is substantial production and injury risk.