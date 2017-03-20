Josh McCown Sweepstakes Over: Jets Win

Thirty-seven-year-old Josh McCown signed with the New York Jets on Monday, ending nearly six weeks of speculation about where the veteran quarterback would land for the 2017 season.

McCown, who signed a three-year, $14 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2015, was released Feb. 7, ending a two-year run in Cleveland that saw McCown play in 13 games, completing 60 percent of his passes for 3,209 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCown’s Jets contract is for one year and $6 million. The contract is fully guaranteed, so the Jets seem to be serious about this. The other two quarterbacks on the roster are Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.