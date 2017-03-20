Shaq Is Also a Flat Earth Truther

Shaquille O’Neal has a podcast. On that podcast he took the opportunity to discuss Kyrie Irving’s flat earth theory. Shaq agrees with Kyrie. (Kyrie confirmed that he was serious about that last week by the way.) How does Shaq know the Earth is flat? Because he drives from Florida to California “all the time” and his car does not “go up and down at a 360-degree angle.” Good grief.

Shaq is a flat-Earther, too I’m speechless I love this NBA narrative so muchhttps://t.co/eijTsZKJZm pic.twitter.com/3zOLbABfeQ — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) March 19, 2017

You might remember Shaq’s clothing line TWIsM (The World Is Mine) from the 90’s. That apparel often featured depictions of a globe. In 2004, Shaq appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated as Atlas, holding the Earth.