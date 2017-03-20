Stan Wawrinka (Lovingly) Called Roger Federer an A-Hole For Laughing After the Indian Wells Final

Roger Federer won his fifth career Indian Wells Masters tournament today, defeating Stan Wawrinka (6-4, 7-5). After the match Wawrinka gave an emotional speech which he briefly paused to call Federer an a-hole because he was laughing. It sounds a lot harsher than it actually was.

Wawrinka went on to profess some more positive feelings towards Federer. Via the New York Daily News:

“I’ve lost some tough ones against you, but when you played the final in Australia, I was still your biggest fan. So congratulations on your comeback and congratulations on today.”

The Australian Open title earlier this year was Federer’s first Grand Slam victory since 2012. At 35, he is an inspiration to Tiger Woods everywhere.