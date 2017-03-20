Steph Curry Got into Physical Confrontation with Thunder

This whole Thunder-Warriors feud has to this point existed mainly in the realm of the passive-aggressive — cupcakes and so forth. So it was nice to see some real, actual aggression for once, when Steph Curry got all mad at Oklahoma City’s Semaj Christon before a jump ball.

THUNDER VS WARRIORS IS GETTING SUPER HEATED. LETS. GO.pic.twitter.com/GKCOtEoUCf — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 21, 2017

Curry tryin to throw hands with Russ😳😳 pic.twitter.com/tk1cojBSBA — SportsDragon (@_Sports_TalkPro) March 21, 2017

Per custom, a bunch of other players sort of pretended to get involved, but when it was all over there were four technical fouls assessed: on Curry, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and Christon. Nobody was ejected.

Then Curry did this.