Steph Curry Got into Physical Confrontation with Thunder

This whole Thunder-Warriors feud has to this point existed mainly in the realm of the passive-aggressive — cupcakes and so forth. So it was nice to see some real, actual aggression for once, when Steph Curry got all mad at Oklahoma City’s Semaj Christon before a jump ball.
Per custom, a bunch of other players sort of pretended to get involved, but when it was all over there were four technical fouls assessed: on Curry, Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and Christon. Nobody was ejected.
Then Curry did this.
Comments