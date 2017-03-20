Report: FBI and NFL Security Have Tracked Down Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey

Tom Brady and the curious — and spooky! — case of the stolen Super Bowl jersey appears to have been cracked. The quarterback’s missing game-worn memorabilia has been located on foreign soil with the help of the FBI, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports.
I can think of no better way for the FBI to use its time and resources. Brady’s missing jersey is definitely the biggest international issue facing the country right now.
The missing memorabilia was valued at $500,000 by Houston police, but it’s hard to really put a value on the memories Brady created while wearing it. Perhaps that’s why he’s taken on an active role in trying to find the suspect.
The lesson here is that the sometimes the little guy wins. Pretty remarkable what underdogs like Brady, the FBI and NFL Security can accomplish if they band together. Inspiring work.
Comments