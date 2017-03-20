VIDEO: Jay Glazer Unveils Surveillance of Suspected Tom Brady Jersey Thief

Jay Glazer went on The Herd on FS1 today, and released video from the Super Bowl locker room in which Tom Brady’s jersey was stolen. The face of the suspect — a credentialed media member — is blurred out.

In both the video presentation and his description of it, Glazer is being very careful to say merely that this is the person that authorities are keying in on as a suspect. But, you see the suspect enter and exit the locker room with relative haste.

Glazer also said that this suspect was also believed to be in possession of Von Miller’s helmet, which went missing at last year’s Super Bowl.

This whole story remains very crazy. Meanwhile this information has since come out:

BREAKING: Company says ex executive of Diario La Prensa involved in case of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys https://t.co/GMEI9Tv179 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) March 20, 2017

The man in question is Mauricio Ortega, whose paper will be releasing a statement shortly. https://t.co/NrYUGYw18I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2017

