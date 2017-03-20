NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: South Carolina Fan Ate Entire Piece of Looseleaf Paper To Celebrate Duke Upset

VIDEO: South Carolina Fan Ate Entire Piece of Looseleaf Paper To Celebrate Duke Upset

NCAAB

VIDEO: South Carolina Fan Ate Entire Piece of Looseleaf Paper To Celebrate Duke Upset

SEC fans are a special breed. South Carolina upset Duke, which in turn upset many people’s brackets. To illustrate that point, this South Carolina fan ate a piece of looseleaf paper, which was not a bracket. He did not just take a bite. He ate and swallowed the entire sheet methodically. Best we can tell from cursory Internet searching, this (presumably) one-off incident should not cause lasting gastrointestinal issues.

, , , , , NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home