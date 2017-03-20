War Machine Guilty On 29 Counts, Could Face Life In Prison

Former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine — whose birth name is John Koppenhaver — was found guilty of 29 counts related to the kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Monday. The jury deadlocked on two attempted murder charges, but he still faces life in prison.

Koppenhaver and porn star Christy Mack had been in a tumultuous relationship for years when it exploded on August 8, 2014. He found Mack and her friend Corey Thomas in bed together together in her Las Vegas home and assaulted both of them. Mack suffered 18 broken bones, a broken nose, damaged teeth, a fractured rib and a ruptured liver. Koppenhaver also attempted to sexually assault her while threatening to kill her.

Mack was able to escape and get help, and Koppenhaver went on the run before being captured a week later. The case garnered national headlines, as a relationship that was very public on social media melted down in such a horrifying, public way.

Koppenhaver was a once-promising mixed martial artist and had a career record of 14-5 that included stints in the UFC and Bellator. But his relationship with Mack and public comments over the death of fellow UFC fighter Evan Tanner made him a controversial figure.

Now the 35-year-old California native may never leave prison. Given his crimes, I think most feel justice would be done if that was the result.

Koppenhaver is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.