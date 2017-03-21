Amari Cooper Bought His Mom a New Car and House
Ryan Glasspiegel | 5 minutes ago
Amari Cooper, a wide receiver for the Raiders who played college ball at Alabama, has two seasons left on his four-year, $22 million rookie contract. He’s had over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his two first seasons as a pro, forming a formidable tandem with QB Derek Carr.
On Instagram, Cooper shared arguably the biggest fruits of his labor:
It goes without saying that this must have been a very cool moment for them to share.
Comments