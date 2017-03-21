Behold! The Greatest Finnish Floorball Highlight of All-Time!

This appears to come from Finland’s professional floorball league, the Finnish Floorball Federation. You may think this looks like a sport made up by a gym teacher on a rainy day last spring, but according to Wikipedia, this league is 32 years old. So it’s no wonder the FFF (Not what they call it in Finland) is currently producing highlights like this one from earlier this year.

I’d also like to point out that there are like 20 people on both benches. I’d be curious to find out what percentage of people in Finland earn a living as a professional floorball athlete. Finnish teens have to have a better shot at going pro in this than American kids in basketball.