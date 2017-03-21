Cairo Santos, Who Is Small, Wore Very Big Shoes and Did Not Dunk a Basketball

Cairo Santos has been kicking for the Kansas City Chiefs for 3 seasons now. At some point during those three years the 5’8″, 160-pound kicker put on offensive lineman Mitch Schwartz’s size 18 cleats and “tried” to dunk in the Chiefs locker room. Apparently, the “basketball goal” (closer than “ring“) was installed in the Chiefs locker room in 2015. If anyone had ever asked “why?” this video of Cairo Santos is the answer to that question.

In honor of #MarchMadness check out my major ups while wearing @m_schwartz72 size 18 cleats 😎🏀 #HoopDreams pic.twitter.com/0IIMztDCPR — Cairo Santos (@cairosantos19) March 21, 2017