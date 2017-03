Charles Barkley went on the Rich Eisen show on Monday and Eisen asked Barkley about his co-worker Shaquille O’Neal’s belief that the Earth is flat. Barkley then recounted the time earlier this season that Shaq wondered if the moon or Los Angeles was closer to the east coast (probably, more specifically, Atlanta where the Inside the NBA studio is located). Then Eisen and Barkley shared a laugh about Flat Earthers. I feel like the NBA may need to add a class to their rookie symposium.