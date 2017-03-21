Jay Glazer Uses Security Footage To Show Exactly How Tom Brady's Jersey Was Stolen

Jay Glazer went on Colin Cowherd’s show today and laid out the complete timeline of how Tom Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl LI was stolen. Glazer was armed with detailed security footage to back up the timeline.

It perfectly explains just how Martin Mauricio Ortega pulled off the heist and got away with it that night.

It’s a long video, but well worth your time. Check it out:

That’s an unbelievable level of sophistication and perfectly explains exactly how this happened and where Ortega was during every step of the process.

It also showed that in the aftermath of the New England Patriots thrilling comeback win, no one was paying close attention to who was going where in the bowels of NRG Stadium. That’s kind of scary and the NFL clearly has to work on fixing what is a major security issue.