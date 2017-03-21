LeBron James To LaVar Ball: 'Keep My Family Out Of This'

LaVar Ball has done it again, he’s ticked off yet another NBA superstar. This time, it’s LeBron James firing back at the irritating father of UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball.

On Tuesday, James responded to LaVar saying his kids were in a better position to succeed long-term than LeBron’s. James was having none of that and fired back:

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth. This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

James made the statement as the Cleveland Cavaliers were actually practicing on UCLA’s campus two days after playing the Los Angeles Lakers.

He continued:

“He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me. But keep my family out of this.”

James has two sons, LeBron James Jr., who is 12, and Bryce Maximus James, who is nine. They have both caused a stir on the AAU circuit for their advanced skills at such young ages.

Here is Ball’s full statement that set LeBron off:

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good. They were OK, they was players, but the fact that the old (Dell) Curry wasn’t no All-Star, he wasn’t cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn’t all that, that’s why he’s such a monster. “You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad. And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

Whatever Ball wants to believe is fine, but comparing his kids to LeBron’s is ridiculous. James is right, LaVar should not be discussing the future Hall of Famer’s children or how they’ll be as players. They’re just 12 and nine. Leave them out of this.

While James clearly doesn’t have any love for LaVar, he did praise Lonzo, saying, “I actually like his son. I like his game.”

I think most people would agree with James. Lonzo is great, we just wish his dad would shut up.