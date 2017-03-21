Not-Famous Mets Minor Leaguer Parks in Jacob deGrom's Spot, Pays Dearly

The dog days of spring training are here and pranks are the only thing that will break up the monotony. New York Mets minor league outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski found that out the hard way after he parked in Jacob deGrom’s spot. It appears his teammates enacted sweet justice by wrapping his beautiful Ford.

Kaczmarski is slugging 1.636 this spring, slightly higher than the mark carried by his outfield mate Tim Tebow (.438). If the former Heisman Trophy winner has been the victim of vehicle-based hijinks, the pictures have yet to emerge.

To his credit, it appears Kaczmarski has turned the other cheek.