Roundup: Norway is the World's Happiest Country; Guy Tries to Impress Girl, Gets Attacked by Crocodile

Reminder: Aaron Hernandez and the people he ran with/shot at were stone cold killers. [Yahoo Sports]

The NCAA Tournament doesn’t need Cinderella. Ratings were up. Also, the NFL media’s disconnect with NFL teams on Colin Kaepernick, and the latest on Tony Romo and the Texans. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

The Warriors crushed the Thunder without Kevin Durant, completing a season sweep where the average margin of victory was 19. [Oklahoman]

Baseball can be so silly. Really, there’s an issue with Brady Anderson’s role with the Orioles given he has no experience? [Fox Sports.com]

Missing Cinderella? One reason nobody can find her is all the “up transfers” in college basketball. [SI.com]

Will Wade has left VCU after just two years and is now the head coach at LSU. [Advocate]

There’s already been a firing in MLS! [Real Salt Lake]

Incredible video of a kidnapped woman escaping from the trunk of her car.

The announcers absolutely trash Delly for this. And rightfully so.

Haven’t ridden a New York subway in a while, but I can’t recall ever riding one alone.