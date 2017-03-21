The Miz and Maryse Mocking John Cena and Nikki Bella in a Sketch Is Peak WWE

The Miz and his wife Maryse will be in a match versus John Cena and his girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania. The buildup over the last few weeks has been remarkable. WWE is at its best when the line between kayfabe (the art of staying in character) and real-life personal drama is inextricably blurred, and that has been the case in these promos.

In the sketch above, The Miz and Maryse “found” “lost footage” of the Total Bellas reality show “through their Hollywood connections.” It features Maryse playing both Bella sisters, portraying them as vapid fame seekers. The Miz’s John Cena is an insipid, vain muscle bozo who keeps getting “Nikki’s” hopes up about marriage only to burst her balloon. John Cena has publicly said about Nikki, much to her chagrin, that “I don’t want marriage, I don’t want kids.” (That being said, in WWE never say never.)

Here are some past videos from the feud: