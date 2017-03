During tonight’s Bulls-Raptors game, Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez got tangled up under the basket fighting for a rebound and it turned into a legit fight. You rarely see punches land in the NBA, but Ibaka absolutely drilled Lopez in the head.

Here’s what Lopez looked like when the scrum was finished:

Ibaka got him. Robin Lopez already bruising. pic.twitter.com/uHpnY2snFb — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) March 22, 2017

Gonna guess we have not heard the end of this story.