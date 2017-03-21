Vince Carter Is 40 And Can Still Throw Down Ridiculous Dunks

Vince Carter is 40 years old. Yeah, I have no idea where the time has gone either. But Carter is still playing, averaging 7.9 points in 24.0 minutes per game for the Memphis Grizzlies. Oh, and he can still throw down ridiculous dunks with ease. Don’t believe me? Watch:

Just a casual between-the-legs dunk. Nbd. COME ON, @mrvincecarter15! This is insane. pic.twitter.com/uQsNyVLTdl — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 21, 2017

He hit nothing but net on a half-courter, then casually threw down a between the legs dunk without even going full speed. That’s just unfair. He’s barely even trying there!

I’m 36 and if I stand up too fast my entire left side hurts (side note: I should probably get that checked out). I guess that’s why they never called me half-man, half-amazing.