WGC-Dell Match Play Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Who Wants a Patrick Reed vs Rory McIlroy Final?

The WGC-Dell Match Play begins on Wednesday at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. While several golfers have expressed discontent with the schedule during the Florida swing, the field is full with the exception of Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler.

Defending champion Jason Day is back and looking to turn his season around. Day has finishes of T64, DNS, and T23 in his last three tournaments, which isn’t great ahead of the first major of the year. But he has had success in Austin, so maybe things will turn around for him this week.

If things don’t work out for Day, the brackets are set up so that a potential Ryder Cup re-match between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed can take place. That seems like a bit of a long-shot considering Reed has only one top 10 finish this season. But, should it happen, it would make for great TV.

McIlroy however, is on a roll and has finished in the top 10 in the three PGA Tour events he’s played in this season including a tie for fourth last weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he charged up the leaderboard on Saturday and Sunday.

Odds via BigOnSports

Rory McIlroy +685 Dustin Johnson +950 Jordan Spieth +1000 Jason Day +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +2350 Jon Rahm +2750 Justin Thomas +2800 Sergio Garcia +3000 Tyrrell Hatton +3000 Paul Casey +3150

Format

There are 16 pods made up of four golfers. Each pod contains an “A” player (1-16), “B” player (17-32), “C” player (33-48), and “D” player (49-64). The “A” players were each given a pod and the other players were randomly drawn using a ping-pong machine.

The first players will each play a round robin against the other three competitors. After the winner of each group has emerged, they will move on to play a single elimination-bracket that will take place over four rounds. The Sweet 16 and quarterfinals rounds will be played on Saturday and the semifinals and final rounds will take place on Sunday.

TV Schedule

Wednesday 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM >Golf Channel Thursday >2:00 PM – 8:00 PM >Golf Channel Friday >2:00 PM – 8:00 PM >Golf Channel Saturday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

A Player Tee Times

Time Group Players 9:30 AM 15 Branden Grace (15) Andy Sullivan (52) 9:52 AM 2 Rory McIlroy (2) Soren Kjeldsen (62) 10:14 AM 12 Paul Casey (12) Joost Luiten (60) 10:36 AM 5 Jordan Spieth (5) Hideto Tanihara (54) 10:58 AM 13 Bubba Watson (13) Jhonattan Vegas (55) 11:20 AM 4 Hideki Matsuyama (4) Jim Furyk (51) 11:42 AM 9 Patrick Reed (9) Jason Dufner (59) 12:04 PM 8 Alex Noren (8) Thongchai Jaidee (57) 12:26 PM 16 Matt Kuchar (16) Brendan Steele (50) 12:48 PM 1 Dustin Johnson (1) Webb Simpson (58) 1:10 PM 11 Danny Willett (11) K.T. Kim (64) 1:32 PM 6 Justin Thomas (6) Chris Wood (49) 1:54 PM 14 Phil Mickelson (14) Si Woo Kim (63) 2:16 PM 3 Jason Day (3) Pat Perez (56) 2:38 PM 10 Tyrrell Hatton (10) Charles Howell III (61) 3:00 PM 7 Sergio Garcia (7) Shane Lowry (53)

My Bracket

I picked this final because I want to see a re-match!

I do think Dustin Johnson has a good chance of winning. So does a guy like Jason Day, who hasn’t played great all season, but won this event last year even after suffering some sort of back injury.

Click the image to see the full size version.

