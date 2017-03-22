Could The Rock Beat Tiger Woods in a Golf Match?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a picture to Instagram on Tuesday. The picture showed The Rock hitting driver in proper golf attire. The beginning of the caption reads:

The world record longest drive is 515 yards set in 1974.

My drive here measured an estimated 490 yards by the scientists holding the rulers. I failed math when I was a kid, but I think that’s kinda close. One fun day I will break the world record.

This is one heck of a claim. From scientists being on hand while they shoot Ballers to an actor being able to hit a ball nearly 500 yards. Especially considering there aren’t any mentions of The Rock golfing previous to this post.

Still, you have to wonder if The Rock is actually closer to winning a golf tournament right now than Tiger Woods. What if Woods took off the entire year to get healthy and prepare for 2018. And what if The Rock took a hiatus from acting to hone his golf skills. How much would you pay to watch The Rock and Tiger Woods play 18 holes together? This should absolutely be a Wednesday event at the Waste Management Open next February.

This might be the kind of motivation that Tiger Woods needs to be great again. And worst case scenario, The Rock begins to dominate the PGA tour. Well, technically the worst case scenario is that there is never a sequel to San Andreas. Maybe we should forget about this golf nonsense and get back to work on that.