Doug Gottlieb Will Reportedly Interview for the Oklahoma State Head Coaching Job

Doug Gottlieb has publicly pined for the Oklahoma State head basketball job, campaigning for the job last year when the school ultimately hired Brad Underwood. With Underwood’s sudden departure for Illinois after just one season, the position is open again, and Gottlieb has again expressed interest.

According to Jeff Goodman of ESPN, that interest is mutual enough for the school to set up an interview with the former Oklahoma State player (under Eddie Sutton). If we are at the stage where a school is willing to interview, then it has to be in the realm of possibility that the school is considering going with a former alumnus who wants to be there, after having a coach leave so quickly who had no ties to the University. It would still be a very out-of-the-box move if Oklahoma State went through with it.

got Related: Why Does Doug Gottlieb Think NCAA Players Shouldn't Be Able to Play Right Away Elsewhere If Coaches Leave?

Gottlieb does not have any formal coaching experience in high school or college. He has been working in the broadcast industry since 2002, when he stopped playing professionally overseas. Gottlieb, who has been with CBS and CBS Radio, was just announced as joining Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio, with his first show set to begin on April 24th.

That could obviously change if this Oklahoma State thing has real legs.