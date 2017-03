So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

Kristi Yamaguchi graciously wished Nancy Kerrigan the best of luck in her Dancing With the Stars debut. Her word choice was either intentionally or unintentionally biting.

Kerrigan, of course, was clubbed in the knee by Shane Stant a month before the 1994 Winter Olympics in an attack planned by the ex-husband of rival Tonya Harding. She recovered to win silver in Lillehammer.

Twenty-three years have passed and the incident is, somehow, still topical.