Mitch Trubisky Reminds One NFL Personnel Director of Aaron Rodgers

Todd McShay was at Mitch Trubisky’s Pro Day. An unnamed NFL personnel director told McShay that Trubisky, in the mix to be a Top 5 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, reminded him of Aaron Rodgers.

One interesting tidbit from QB Mitchell Trubisky’s pro day: An NFL personnel director told me that Trubisky’s skill set reminds him of Aaron Rodgers entering the league. The similarities: The quick release, the arm talent and the ability stay in balance while moving his feet. A lot of time and motivation went into Rodgers’ NFL development, of course, but you see the raw tools with Trubisky.

We can’t say we watched Trubisky in his one season starting at North Carolina last year and thought “Aaron Rodgers.” He had some great performances against ACC defenses in a limited sample and some stinkers.

It’s worth noting it’s draft season so any team official saying anything of substance to ESPN’s draft analyst probably has reasons for doing so.

It’s also worth remembering Aaron Rodgers did not remind many people of “Aaron Rodgers” coming out of college. He was drafted behind Alex Smith and fell to late in the first round, to a team that already had a hall of fame caliber quarterback.