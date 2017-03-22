NFL Players Discuss Fashion with The Schmo

NFL players Orlando Scandrick, Bobby Wagner, William Hayes, and Bradley Roby walk the runway at a Fashion Gala in Beverly Hills. The Schmo was there to help the athletes handle the bright lights.

Jhoanna Alba is the founder and principal designer of ALBA Bespoke Clothing. Alba is the go-to fashion guru in sports styling the most elite professionals in sports, business and entertainment. The proceeds of this event were to raise funds in support of Los Angeles children’s educational charities.