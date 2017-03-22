Sidney Crosby Split the D, Scored a Spectacular Goal, Lost Teeth

The Pittsburgh Penguins clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The first goal of the game came on a power play late in the 1st period when Sidney Crosby did something spectacular.

Sidney Crosby is simply spectacular. pic.twitter.com/xZRxeGuRCU — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2017

During an earlier shift Crosby gave Buffalo’s Ryan O’Reilly what the kids call a “cup check” or “dick tap.” Crosby tapped O’Reilly between the legs from behind and O’Reilly went to the ice while Crosby

And finally, Crosby was hit in the face with a high stick from Evander Kane and lost some teeth.