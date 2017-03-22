Towel-Clad Patriots Coach Dante Scarnecchia is the Undisputed Star of the Tom Brady Jersey Theft Video

Jay Glazer revealed video of the Tom Brady jersey heist earlier this week. While it’s interesting to see just how the thief [almost] got away with it, the clear star of the video is Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia who is already headed to the showers in nothing but a towel before Bill Belichick has barely even entered the locker room.

Scarnecchia, 69 years old, has been with the Patriots for most of the last 35 years, spending two seasons with the Colts and 3 seasons retired before returning to the team in 2016. He’s held job titles in New England such as special teams coach, tight ends coach, special assistant, offensive line coach and assistant head coach. While Bill Belichick was messing around with the Giants, Jets and Browns, Scarnecchia was obviously laying the foundation for the Patriot Way.

If you ever needed proof of who the real hard worker is in the Patriots organization, here it is. Who knows where Scarnecchia was headed after he got out of that shower, but you can bet he was thinking about football when he got there.