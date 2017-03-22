VIDEO: Rory McIlroy Hit a 410 Yard Drive that Rolled in Front of a Cart

Rory McIlroy destroyed this drive on the par-5 12th hole at Austin Country Club during his opening match against Soren Kjeldsen in the WGC-Dell Match Play. The ball traveled so far that it crossed the cart path and while it was doing so, rolled under the front edge of a cart driving across the path.
Wow!
4️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ yards.
😳 💪 pic.twitter.com/zGIESE0Z1k
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2017
The drive went a measly 410 yards and was not only downwind, but on a hole that runs downhill. Still, McIlroy has been killing it off the tee.
Comments