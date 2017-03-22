Roundup: Massive Wheel of Fortune Fail; Scholarships for Competitive Video Game Players & Alligator in Florida Storm Drain

Bella Thorne, actress … teacher busted for sexual relations with a high school student, and she smiled in her mugshot … “How to Get an Invite Onto the World’s Biggest Megayacht” … Michael Caine, the great actor, is 84 and now trying to get healthy to see his grandkids grow up … who shot at this guy in Houston while he was driving around in his new Rolls Royce? … reminder: NCAA Tournament ratings were very good … interesting look at small cable channels you pay for but probably didn’t even know existed … great story about an 11-year old in St. Louis getting kids to read … Megan Fox has a doppleganger on Instagram who is a huge deal … New York Magazine profiled Kellyanne Conway … Anna Wintour’s daughter is engaged … schools are offering scholarships for competitive video game players … Emily Ratajkowski went to Mexico and the paparazzi followed her …

Anyone want to look back and laugh at the Bills 2013 draft? [Buffalo News]

Perhaps no player helped their pro prospects in the first round of the NCAA Tournament than Sindarius Thornwell. [Undefeated]

One of the best international soccer players of the last 20 years, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has joined MLS. [Chicago Tribune]

High school football coach in Washington allegedly put his penis in a hot dog bun as a joke, and he’s probably going to be fired. [Spokesman.com]

The NCAA Tournament doesn’t need Cinderella. Ratings were up. Also, the NFL media’s disconnect with NFL teams on Colin Kaepernick, and the latest on Tony Romo and the Texans. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Massive week for US soccer: World Cup qualifying games against Honduras on the 24th, and Panama on the 28th. Here’s the roster breakdown. [Goal.com]

The Eagles had no use for Kiko Alonso, but the Dolphins just gave him $18.5 million guaranteed. [Palm Beach Post]

The NBA secret sauce before games? Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, of course. [ESPN]

Villanova fans can already start thinking about next year, when point guard Collin Gillespie arrives. He’s popular locally. [Philly.com]

It’s March, and Nick Saban is in midseason form. [via Football Scoop]

Dude. This Wheel of Fortune mistake is as bad as it gets.

IF your job is alligator trapper, you’ve got to do stuff like this.